Guardian Response Night Time Social Media Teaser MUTC May 10, 2022

Guardian Response 22 is a homeland emergency response exercise coordinated by the Army Reserve's 78th Training Division which takes place at the Indiana National Guard's Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in southern Indiana. All three components of the U.S. Army, National Guard, Reserve, and full-time Army, take part in responding to a notional five kiloton nuclear blast.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 14:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842611
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-HK778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108966376
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|NORTH VERNON, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
