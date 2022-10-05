Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardian Response Night Time Social Media Teaser MUTC May 10, 2022

    NORTH VERNON, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Daria Jackson 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Guardian Response 22 is a homeland emergency response exercise coordinated by the Army Reserve's 78th Training Division which takes place at the Indiana National Guard's Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in southern Indiana. All three components of the U.S. Army, National Guard, Reserve, and full-time Army, take part in responding to a notional five kiloton nuclear blast.

    05.10.2022
    05.10.2022
    Search and Recovery
    ARNORTH
    MUTC
    U.S Army
    Guardian Response 22

