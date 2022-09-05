NATO allies come together for the first airborne jump of the Swift Response exercise in Jekabpils Air Base, Latvia, May 9, 2022. Swift Response is one of the premier military crisis response training events for multinational airborne forces in the world. This exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's capabilities and its operational reach to rapidly deploy with little to no warning from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 12:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842597
|VIRIN:
|220509-Z-MM593-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108965403
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|JEKABPILS, LV
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Swift Response Begins, by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
