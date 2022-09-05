Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Swift Response Begins

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JEKABPILS, LATVIA

    05.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    NATO allies come together for the first airborne jump of the Swift Response exercise in Jekabpils Air Base, Latvia, May 9, 2022. Swift Response is one of the premier military crisis response training events for multinational airborne forces in the world. This exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's capabilities and its operational reach to rapidly deploy with little to no warning from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 12:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842597
    VIRIN: 220509-Z-MM593-2001
    Filename: DOD_108965403
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: JEKABPILS, LV 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response Begins, by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT