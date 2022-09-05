Swift Response Begins

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO allies come together for the first airborne jump of the Swift Response exercise in Jekabpils Air Base, Latvia, May 9, 2022. Swift Response is one of the premier military crisis response training events for multinational airborne forces in the world. This exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's capabilities and its operational reach to rapidly deploy with little to no warning from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez)