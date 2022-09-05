U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261 give eulogies honoring Capt. Mathew J. Tomkiewicz, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 9, 2022. The memorial service commemorated the lives of the four Marines who passed away when their MV-22 Osprey crashed during Exercise Cold Response 2022 in Norway, March 18. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pvt. Rowdy Vanskike)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 13:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842582
|VIRIN:
|220509-M-YH653-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108965137
|Length:
|00:21:35
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-261 Marines deliver eulogies honoring fallen Marines, by Pvt Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS
