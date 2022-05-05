VaANG Mental Health Awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Virginia Air National Guard's 192nd Wing battle the stigma of seeking help during May 2022 Mental Health Awareness Month at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Chief Master Sgt. Gerry Mabry, Master Sgt. Myra Moore, Tech. Sgt. Louis Jackson and Senior Airman Alex Jasper shared their personal mental health stories and along with Maj. Sybella Reardon, 192nd Medical Group behavioral health officer, provided advice and resources to encourage others to seek help when needed. (Virginia Air National Guard video by 192nd Wing Public Affairs)