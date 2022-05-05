Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VaANG Mental Health Awareness

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish, Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia, Bryan Myhr, Staff Sgt. Johnisa Roberts and Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers

    192nd Wing

    Members of the Virginia Air National Guard's 192nd Wing battle the stigma of seeking help during May 2022 Mental Health Awareness Month at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Chief Master Sgt. Gerry Mabry, Master Sgt. Myra Moore, Tech. Sgt. Louis Jackson and Senior Airman Alex Jasper shared their personal mental health stories and along with Maj. Sybella Reardon, 192nd Medical Group behavioral health officer, provided advice and resources to encourage others to seek help when needed. (Virginia Air National Guard video by 192nd Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 10:52
    Category: PSA
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Air National Guard
    resources
    stigma
    Virginia Air National Guard
    Mental Health Awareness
    192nd Wing

