VaANG Mental Health Awareness

Members of the Virginia Air National Guard's 192nd Wing battle the stigma of seeking help during May 2022 Mental Health Awareness Month at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Chief Master Sgt. Gerry Mabry, Master Sgt. Myra Moore, Tech. Sgt. Louis Jackson and Senior Airman Alex Jasper shared their personal mental health stories and along with Maj. Sybella Reardon, 192nd Medical Group behavioral health officer, provided advice and resources to encourage others to seek help when needed. (Virginia Air National Guard video by 192nd Wing Public Affairs)
|05.05.2022
|05.10.2022 10:52
|PSA
|842579
|220505-Z-F3945-001
|DOD_108965037
|00:04:27
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|0
|0
