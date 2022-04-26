Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wounded Warrior Regiment Hike

    LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Pfc. Sean LeClaire 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Marines with the Wounded Warrior Regiment (WWR) participate in a twenty mile hike to boost morale and help with post traumatic growth in Leesburg, Virginia, April 26, 2022. The WWR hosts events such as this hike to build comradery between wounded service members and help them with a positive path towards recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Pfc. Sean LeClaire)

    This work, Wounded Warrior Regiment Hike, by PFC Sean LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hike
    Virginia
    Marine Corps
    Wounded Warrior Regiment

