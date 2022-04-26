Marines with the Wounded Warrior Regiment (WWR) participate in a twenty mile hike to boost morale and help with post traumatic growth in Leesburg, Virginia, April 26, 2022. The WWR hosts events such as this hike to build comradery between wounded service members and help them with a positive path towards recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Pfc. Sean LeClaire)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 09:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842574
|VIRIN:
|220426-M-JW402-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108964907
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|LEESBURG, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wounded Warrior Regiment Hike, by PFC Sean LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
