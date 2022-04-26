Wounded Warrior Regiment Hike

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with the Wounded Warrior Regiment (WWR) participate in a twenty mile hike to boost morale and help with post traumatic growth in Leesburg, Virginia, April 26, 2022. The WWR hosts events such as this hike to build comradery between wounded service members and help them with a positive path towards recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Pfc. Sean LeClaire)