Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome Home! 3rd ESC returns to Fort Bragg

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Jameson Harris 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command return to Fort Bragg, N.C., May 10, 2022 after a nine-month deployment to Kuwait. At the gate, they received the warmest welcome from fellow battle buddies, family members and loved ones. While overseas, the 3rd ESC was responsible for logistics across the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jameson Harris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842565
    VIRIN: 220510-A-KP870-790
    Filename: DOD_108964796
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Home! 3rd ESC returns to Fort Bragg, by SPC Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Redeployment
    U.S.Army
    FortBragg
    WelcomeHome
    XVIIIAirborneCorps
    3rdESC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT