Welcome Home! 3rd ESC returns to Fort Bragg

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command return to Fort Bragg, N.C., May 10, 2022 after a nine-month deployment to Kuwait. At the gate, they received the warmest welcome from fellow battle buddies, family members and loved ones. While overseas, the 3rd ESC was responsible for logistics across the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jameson Harris)