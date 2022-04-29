Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Purple Carpet Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base community lauds its young military dependents with a purple carpet event at the installation Child Development Centers, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 29, 2022. The purple carpet event wrapped up the national month of the military child. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 12:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 842564
    VIRIN: 220510-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_108964795
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Purple Carpet Event, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CDC
    military child
    dependants
    88 ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT