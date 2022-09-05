Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future-proofing Installations

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In 2018, Hurricane Michael traveled through the Gulf of Mexico and decimated the infrastructure at Tyndall Air Force Base. Since the Air Force made the decision to rebuild, the base has consistently been referred to as the ‘Installation of the Future’. Civilians and Airmen of the Natural Disaster Recovery Division are responsible for fielding the technology that will make Tyndall, and potentially other Air Force bases, more lethal, agile and resilient.

    The Natural Disaster Recovery Division is working with AFWERX to foster relationships with small businesses on the cutting edge of innovative technology. Some of the technologies being tested at Tyndall Air Force Base have been procured through a process that allows for rapid prototyping and makes it easier to replicate a successful process or product at multiple military installations.

    In this video, officials with the Tyndall Program Management Office discuss the project's inception, goals, process, status and future.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 09:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842563
    VIRIN: 220509-F-BI646-1001
    Filename: DOD_108964783
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future-proofing Installations, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Hurricane
    rebuild
    Tyndall AFB
    AFCEC
    AFWERX

