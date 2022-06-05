ERDC Hosts USACE Buffalo District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District leadership traveled to the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center to learn more about cutting edge technology being developed and how it could be applied to projects across the Great Lakes region.



The Buffalo District is currently implementing eight demonstration projects across the lower watershed of lakes Erie and Ontario to address reduction of phosphorus load in watersheds, polyfluoroalkyl substances in dredged material, harmful algal blooms, the control and eradication of hydrilla within the Great Lakes, potential future ranges for weather and novel weather conditions, and the passage of Emerald Shiner fish along the Niagara River.