Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ERDC Hosts USACE Buffalo District

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District leadership traveled to the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center to learn more about cutting edge technology being developed and how it could be applied to projects across the Great Lakes region.

    The Buffalo District is currently implementing eight demonstration projects across the lower watershed of lakes Erie and Ontario to address reduction of phosphorus load in watersheds, polyfluoroalkyl substances in dredged material, harmful algal blooms, the control and eradication of hydrilla within the Great Lakes, potential future ranges for weather and novel weather conditions, and the passage of Emerald Shiner fish along the Niagara River.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 08:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842559
    VIRIN: 220506-A-IF251-838
    Filename: DOD_108964754
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERDC Hosts USACE Buffalo District, by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Buffalo
    Great Lakes
    Research and Development
    ERDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT