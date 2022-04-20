Operation Nemesis (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842545" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 80 Belgian and French Paratroopers assigned respectively to the 2nd Commando Battalion, Special Operations Regiment, and 8th Marine Infantry Paratroopers Regiment, 11th Parachute Brigade, head to an Airbus A-400M in order to perform a jump during Operation Nemesis, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2022. Operations Nemesis was a multi-day joint exercise between Belgian and French forces, who deployed from Chièvres Air Base to execute missions in multiple locations in the country. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)