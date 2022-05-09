Col. Martin Doperak, commander, Tripler Army Medical Center, relinquishes command to Col. Bill Soliz during a change of command ceremony at TAMC, May 9, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 03:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|842522
|VIRIN:
|220509-D-VN697-093
|Filename:
|DOD_108964476
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tripler Army Medical Center, Change of Command 2022., by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
