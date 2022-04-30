Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training fosters resilience and ‘HOPE’

More than 35 Chaplains and Religious Affairs Specialists from across the state and region gathered at Camp Umatilla, Oregon for three days of training, designed to promote team-building, career proficiency, and enhance professional development focusing on training at the MOUT site.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 17:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842496
|VIRIN:
|220430-Z-CH590-0999
|Filename:
|DOD_108962107
|Length:
|00:05:01
|Location:
|UMATILLA, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
