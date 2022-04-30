Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training fosters resilience and ‘HOPE’

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UMATILLA, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Video by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    More than 35 Chaplains and Religious Affairs Specialists from across the state and region gathered at Camp Umatilla, Oregon for three days of training, designed to promote team-building, career proficiency, and enhance professional development focusing on training at the MOUT site.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 17:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842496
    VIRIN: 220430-Z-CH590-0999
    Filename: DOD_108962107
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: UMATILLA, OR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training fosters resilience and ‘HOPE’, by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Military Chaplains
    Unit Ministry Teams
    Religious Affairs Specialists

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT