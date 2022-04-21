U.S. Marine Corps Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) students with 1st Marine Division conduct an aerial assault mission upon landing in a U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk as part of exercise Garnet Rattler April 21, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)
This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion, by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
