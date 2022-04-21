Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion

    GRASMERE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. Dana Beesley   

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) students with 1st Marine Division conduct an aerial assault mission upon landing in a U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk as part of exercise Garnet Rattler April 21, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 19:29
    Location: GRASMERE, ID, US 

    JTAC
    1st Marine Division
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Garnet Rattler
    V 1/7

