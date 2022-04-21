Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) students with 1st Marine Division conduct an aerial assault mission upon landing in a U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk as part of exercise Garnet Rattler April 21, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)