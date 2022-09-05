Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman Leadership School Distance Learning Program at the Global College of PME

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    The Global College of professional military education's Distance Learning Program provides an alternative for Airmen who are unable to attend Airman Leadership School in-residence. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 15:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842480
    VIRIN: 220905-F-XM554-1001
    Filename: DOD_108961073
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Leadership School Distance Learning Program at the Global College of PME, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Airman Leadership School
    Distance Learning Program
    Global College of PME

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT