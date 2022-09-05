The Global College of professional military education's Distance Learning Program provides an alternative for Airmen who are unable to attend Airman Leadership School in-residence. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 15:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842480
|VIRIN:
|220905-F-XM554-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108961073
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airman Leadership School Distance Learning Program at the Global College of PME, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
