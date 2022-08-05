Paratroopers Jump into Jungle Training at TRADEWINDS22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers from the U.S., Belize, Mexico, Guyana, and Colombia conducted a static line jump from a C-130 Hercules in to the Manatee training site to begin two weeks of jungle training May 8, 2022 during TRADEWINDS22 in Belize. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures; enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones; and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)