Paratroopers Jump into Jungle Training at TRADEWINDS22

Paratroopers from the U.S., Belize, Mexico, Guyana, and Colombia conducted a static line jump from a C-130 Hercules in to the Manatee training site to begin two weeks of jungle training May 8, 2022 during TRADEWINDS22 in Belize. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures; enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones; and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)
|05.08.2022
|05.09.2022 15:03
|B-Roll
|842474
|050822-Z-DH163-1005
|DOD_108960958
|00:04:10
|BZ
|2
|2
Paratrooper
C-130 Hercules
