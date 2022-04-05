101st CAB Conducts Fat Cow Mission during OLE II

Spc. Gavin Greenhill, an Atlanta native and CH-47 helicopter maintainer/repairer with Varsity Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks about the tactical application for “Fat Cow” missions on May 4 in Fort Knox, Ky.
“Fat Cow” refers to the field-expedited refueling process where a CH-47, the largest helicopter in the Army, provides fuel for other helicopters while operating behind enemy lines. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
