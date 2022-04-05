Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st CAB Conducts Fat Cow Mission during OLE II

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Gavin Greenhill, an Atlanta native and CH-47 helicopter maintainer/repairer with Varsity Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks about the tactical application for “Fat Cow” missions on May 4 in Fort Knox, Ky.

    “Fat Cow” refers to the field-expedited refueling process where a CH-47, the largest helicopter in the Army, provides fuel for other helicopters while operating behind enemy lines. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 15:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842470
    VIRIN: 220504-A-WT494-728
    PIN: 220504
    Filename: DOD_108960904
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Hometown: KNOXVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st CAB Conducts Fat Cow Mission during OLE II, by SGT Jeremy Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-47
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    101 CAB
    Wings of Destiny
    Lethal Eagle
    OLE II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT