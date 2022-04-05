Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USU Hosts May 4th DoD Cancer Moonshot Roundtable

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Uniformed Services University

    On May 4, the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) hosted the Department of Defense Cancer Moonshot Roundtable, "A Conversation on Cancer Health Equity and Military-relevant Environmental Exposures," as part of a day-long series of agency events sponsored by the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative. The roundtable was led by USU's Dr. Craig Shriver, director of the Murtha Cancer Research Program/Murtha Cancer Center, and focused on cancer health equity and military-relevant environmental exposures.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842469
    VIRIN: 220504-D-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_108960875
    Length: 00:47:33
    Location: MD, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Uniformed Services University

