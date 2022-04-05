On May 4, the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) hosted the Department of Defense Cancer Moonshot Roundtable, “A Conversation on Cancer Health Equity and Military-relevant Environmental Exposures,” as part of a day-long series of agency events sponsored by the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative. The roundtable was led by USU’s Dr. Craig Shriver, director of the Murtha Cancer Research Program/Murtha Cancer Center, and focused on cancer health equity and military-relevant environmental exposures.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 14:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842469
|VIRIN:
|220504-D-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108960875
|Length:
|00:47:33
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USU Hosts May 4th DoD Cancer Moonshot Roundtable, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT