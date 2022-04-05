USU Hosts May 4th DoD Cancer Moonshot Roundtable

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On May 4, the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) hosted the Department of Defense Cancer Moonshot Roundtable, “A Conversation on Cancer Health Equity and Military-relevant Environmental Exposures,” as part of a day-long series of agency events sponsored by the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative. The roundtable was led by USU’s Dr. Craig Shriver, director of the Murtha Cancer Research Program/Murtha Cancer Center, and focused on cancer health equity and military-relevant environmental exposures.