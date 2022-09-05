Morning Leaders! Here we interview ARNG Training Division Chief, COL Scottie Moore, at the DARNG Green Tab Commander's Conference held at the National Guard PEC, where we look at prioritization for training and goals.
Visit our Official Website:
www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment
Visit our Facebook page at:
www.facebook.com/leadersrecon
Visit our Instagram page at:
www.instagram.com/leaders_recon
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 14:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|842463
|VIRIN:
|220509-A-AB135-740
|Filename:
|DOD_108960744
|Length:
|00:34:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Leader's Recon - EP 31 - COL Scottie Moore -, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Knowledge
LEAVE A COMMENT