    Leader's Recon - EP 31 - COL Scottie Moore -

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Morning Leaders! Here we interview ARNG Training Division Chief, COL Scottie Moore, at the DARNG Green Tab Commander's Conference held at the National Guard PEC, where we look at prioritization for training and goals.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 842463
    VIRIN: 220509-A-AB135-740
    Filename: DOD_108960744
    Length: 00:34:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 31 - COL Scottie Moore -, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

