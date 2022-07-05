Video footage showing Coast Guard crews responding to a 143-foot yacht taking on water 25-miles off the Washington Coast, May 7, 2022. Coast Guard crews rescued the seven people aboard after the vessel took on water and became disabled. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 14:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842461
|VIRIN:
|220507-G-SG988-1077
|Filename:
|DOD_108960730
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard rescues 7 aboard 143-foot yacht 25-miles off Wash. Coast, by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
