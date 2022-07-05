Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 7 aboard 143-foot yacht 25-miles off Wash. Coast

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Video footage showing Coast Guard crews responding to a 143-foot yacht taking on water 25-miles off the Washington Coast, May 7, 2022. Coast Guard crews rescued the seven people aboard after the vessel took on water and became disabled. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842461
    VIRIN: 220507-G-SG988-1077
    Filename: DOD_108960730
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: WA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 7 aboard 143-foot yacht 25-miles off Wash. Coast, by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    USCG
    Rescue
    Washington
    Yacht
    Taking on Water

