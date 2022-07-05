Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve - SPC Philip VanDerHeyden IV

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    SPC Philip VanDerHeyden IV shares why he serves in the United States Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 14:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842459
    VIRIN: 220507-A-IK992-942
    Filename: DOD_108960669
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve - SPC Philip VanDerHeyden IV, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rock island arsenal
    army sustainment command
    Why I serve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT