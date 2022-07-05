Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wildfire Damage in Lincoln County, New Mexico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RUIDOSO, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Video by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Ruidoso, NM – Photos and B-Roll imagery of fire damage in Ruidoso, New Mexico located in Lincoln County.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 13:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842450
    VIRIN: 220507-D-DR336-974
    Filename: DOD_108960548
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: RUIDOSO, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wildfire Damage in Lincoln County, New Mexico, by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    fire damage
    FEMA
    wildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT