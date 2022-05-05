USSPACECOM 2021 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A highlight of major milestone from U.S. Space Command during 2021. USSPACECOM conducts operations in, from, and to apace to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the Joint and Combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests with allies and partners.