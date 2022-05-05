Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSPACECOM 2021 Year in Review

    CO, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by John Ayre 

    United States Space Command

    A highlight of major milestone from U.S. Space Command during 2021. USSPACECOM conducts operations in, from, and to apace to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the Joint and Combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests with allies and partners.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 13:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842449
    VIRIN: 220505-F-TD082-1001
    Filename: DOD_108960515
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: CO, US

    This work, USSPACECOM 2021 Year in Review, by John Ayre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Space

