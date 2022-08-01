B-roll capturing ceremony of the 125th Fighter Wing Airman of the Year banquet held January 8th, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Cole Benjamin)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 13:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842441
|VIRIN:
|220108-Z-HK415-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108960409
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman of the Year 2022, by SrA Cole Benjamin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT