    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: 1LT Kim

    ILLESHEIM, BY, GERMANY

    05.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    1LT Matthew Kim, 2nd Flight Platoon Leader, Alpha Company, 2-227th General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, talks about Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.Each May, the U.S. Army joins our nation in observation and reflection of the tremendous contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to our country and our History.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: ILLESHEIM, BY, DE 

