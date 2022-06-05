Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: 1LT Kim

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1LT Matthew Kim, 2nd Flight Platoon Leader, Alpha Company, 2-227th General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, talks about Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.Each May, the U.S. Army joins our nation in observation and reflection of the tremendous contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to our country and our History.