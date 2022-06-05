1LT Matthew Kim, 2nd Flight Platoon Leader, Alpha Company, 2-227th General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, talks about Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.Each May, the U.S. Army joins our nation in observation and reflection of the tremendous contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to our country and our History.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 12:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842440
|VIRIN:
|220506-A-DG300-119
|Filename:
|DOD_108960380
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ILLESHEIM, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: 1LT Kim, by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
