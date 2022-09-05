Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is the TRICARE Childbirth and Breastfeeding Support Demonstration?

    05.09.2022

    Video by Mara Dworkin 

    Military Health System

    Are you an expecting parent? Are you thinking of having a child? TRICARE is now providing more options to those who are planning to expand their family through the childbirth and breastfeeding benefits under the Childbirth and Breastfeeding Support Demonstration (CBSD). Learn more https://www.tricare.mil/cbsd.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 11:15
    Category: PSA
