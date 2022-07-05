Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    172nd CBRN Co Evaluation B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IN, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Video by Spc. Christian Cote 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORWARD OPERATING BASE BLACK PANTHER, Ind. – U.S. Army Soldiers of the 172nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Company are evaluated on their performance before a training mission at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, in action of Guardian Response 2022. Guardian Response provides realistic training for a large number of Guard, Reserve, and Active Component units in a small, engaging operational footprint. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote’).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 10:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842421
    VIRIN: 220507-A-AB407-025
    Filename: DOD_108960075
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: IN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 172nd CBRN Co Evaluation B-Roll, by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GR22
    172nd CBRN Co

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT