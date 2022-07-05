Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment showcases a public affairs specialist

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Video by Spc. Darianne Hudson 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Christian Cote, public affairs specialist from the 372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, covers a DCRF training mission in Muscatatuck, Indiana on May 6, 2022. Public affairs specialist researches, prepares, and distributes news releases, articles, web-based material, and photographs on Army personnel and activities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Darianne Tolbert)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 10:09
    Category: Series
    Location: US

    Indiana
    Muscatatuck
    Public Affairs Specialist
    372nd MPAD
    GR22
    Spc. Christian Cote

