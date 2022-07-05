372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment showcases a public affairs specialist

Spc. Christian Cote, public affairs specialist from the 372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, covers a DCRF training mission in Muscatatuck, Indiana on May 6, 2022. Public affairs specialist researches, prepares, and distributes news releases, articles, web-based material, and photographs on Army personnel and activities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Darianne Tolbert)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 10:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|842420
|VIRIN:
|220507-A-SQ005-174
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108960056
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
