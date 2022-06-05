A compilation of previous Checkered Flag B-Roll showcasing different aircraft and personnel supporting the exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Kayla Fitzgerald)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 10:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842419
|VIRIN:
|220509-F-WH653-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108960039
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Checkered Flag 22-2, by 1st Lt. Kayla Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
