Operation Gothic Cobra Room Clearing Exercise Hooah Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842415" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, tactically infiltrate and secure training houses during exercise Gothic Cobra in Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, April 20, 2022. As part of the event, the U.S. forces trained rigorously in realistic environments to maintain readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)