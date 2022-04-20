Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Gothic Cobra Room Clearing Exercise Hooah Video

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    04.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, tactically infiltrate and secure training houses during exercise Gothic Cobra in Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, April 20, 2022. As part of the event, the U.S. forces trained rigorously in realistic environments to maintain readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 09:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842415
    VIRIN: 220420-A-SJ062-003
    Filename: DOD_108959942
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PABRADE, LT 

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

