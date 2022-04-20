Operation Gothic Cobra Room Clearing Exercise Hooah Video

U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, tactically infiltrate and secure training houses during exercise Gothic Cobra in Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, April 20, 2022. As part of the event, the U.S. forces trained rigorously in realistic environments to maintain readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)
