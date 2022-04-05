Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ESC transfer authority to 135th ESC

    KUWAIT

    05.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    The 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command officially transitioned the mission to provide operational-level sustainment support within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as the 1st Theater Sustainment Command's Operational Command Post to the 135th ESC during a transfer of authority ceremony May 4, 2022 at Camp Arfijan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 09:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842414
    VIRIN: 220504-A-XQ797-518
    Filename: DOD_108959940
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ESC transfer authority to 135th ESC, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sustainment
    1st TSC
    3rd ESC
    135th ESC
    kuwait
    TOA

