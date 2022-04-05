3rd ESC transfer authority to 135th ESC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command officially transitioned the mission to provide operational-level sustainment support within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as the 1st Theater Sustainment Command's Operational Command Post to the 135th ESC during a transfer of authority ceremony May 4, 2022 at Camp Arfijan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig)