Gallant Unit Citation Awarded to 385th Air Expeditionary Group during Inactivation Ceremony

After 20 years of activation, the 385th Air Expeditionary Group was awarded the Gallant Unit Citation and was subsequently inactivated during a tri-ceremony event here May 1, 2022. The ceremony included presentation of the Gallant Unit Citation, 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron change of command and inactivation of the 385th Expeditionary Airlift Group.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 08:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842407
|VIRIN:
|220501-F-AL667-467
|Filename:
|DOD_108959855
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
