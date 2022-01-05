Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gallant Unit Citation Awarded to 385th Air Expeditionary Group during Inactivation Ceremony

    QATAR

    05.01.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    After 20 years of activation, the 385th Air Expeditionary Group was awarded the Gallant Unit Citation and was subsequently inactivated during a tri-ceremony event here May 1, 2022. The ceremony included presentation of the Gallant Unit Citation, 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron change of command and inactivation of the 385th Expeditionary Airlift Group.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 08:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842407
    VIRIN: 220501-F-AL667-467
    Filename: DOD_108959855
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: QA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gallant Unit Citation Awarded to 385th Air Expeditionary Group during Inactivation Ceremony, by TSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    AFCENT
    AMC
    Al Udeid Air Base

