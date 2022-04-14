Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future Now (Japanese close-captions)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Francesca Landis 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger’s Force Design 2030 lays out the need for modernization through technology. With the threat environment ever changing, III MEF is using new training and upgraded technologies to support the successful completion of current and future missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francesca Landis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 00:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842383
    VIRIN: 220414-M-VI369-1004
    Filename: DOD_108959397
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    III MEF
    Force Design 2030

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT