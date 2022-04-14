Future Now (Japanese close-captions)

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger’s Force Design 2030 lays out the need for modernization through technology. With the threat environment ever changing, III MEF is using new training and upgraded technologies to support the successful completion of current and future missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francesca Landis)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 00:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842383
|VIRIN:
|220414-M-VI369-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108959397
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
