Future Now (Japanese close-captions)

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger’s Force Design 2030 lays out the need for modernization through technology. With the threat environment ever changing, III MEF is using new training and upgraded technologies to support the successful completion of current and future missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francesca Landis)