    2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open

    NM, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Video by Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 49th Wing hosted the 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House from May 7- 8, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The air show as the first at Holloman in four years and the biggest event on base in more than a decade. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 20:57
    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    air show
    Holloman
    Air Power
    Legacy of Liberty
    Air Force 75

