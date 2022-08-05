The 49th Wing hosted the 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House from May 7- 8, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The air show as the first at Holloman in four years and the biggest event on base in more than a decade. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 20:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842382
|VIRIN:
|220508-F-IP012-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108959395
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open, by Amn Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
