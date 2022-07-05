Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise TRADEWINDS22 - Opening Ceremony

    BELIZE

    05.07.2022

    Video by Canadian Forces Cpl Alevtina Ostanin 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Representatives from the 23 participating nations parade during Exercise TRADEWINDS opening ceremony in Belize City, Belize on May 7, 2022.

    Photo: Cpl Alevtina Ostanin - Visual Communications Support (VCS)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 19:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842377
    VIRIN: 220504-O-DO465-1022
    Filename: DOD_108959281
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: BZ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS22 - Opening Ceremony, by Cpl Alevtina Ostanin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ExTRADEWINDS22

