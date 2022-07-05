Belizian Prime Minister, Honourable John Antonio Briceño, addresses the 23 participating nations' parade members, during Exercise TRADEWINDS opening ceremony in Belize City, Belize on May 7, 2022.
Photo: Cpl Alevtina Ostanin - Visual Communications Support (VCS)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 19:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842376
|VIRIN:
|220504-O-DO465-1023
|Filename:
|DOD_108959272
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|BZ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS22 - Opening Ceremony, by Cpl Alevtina Ostanin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT