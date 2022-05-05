Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve: Pfc. Heather Brent Explains Her Purpose!

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Pfc. Heather Brent, an Advanced Individual Training Soldier training with Company C, 1st Battalion, 222d Aviation Regiment, explains her goals to be a productive Soldier, mother, and social media influencer during an interview at Fort Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2022. Brent, a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, completed her training as a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter repairer and graduated May 6, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 18:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 842375
    VIRIN: 220505-Z-QP400-2001
    Filename: DOD_108959248
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Hometown: LINDEN, CA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: Pfc. Heather Brent Explains Her Purpose!, by SGT Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army
    USAACE
    Advanced Individual Training
    128th Aviation Brigade
    Fort Eustis VA
    222nd Aviation Regiment

