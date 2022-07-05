Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardian Response 22 Night B-Roll CBRN

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Video by Spc. Jabari Clyburn 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 92nd Engineering Battalion out of Fort Stewart, Ga., conducts search and rescue operations here on Muscatatuck Urban Training Center May 7, 2022. The 526th Engineer Construction Company is participating in Guardian Response 22 an annual homeland response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of the units assigned to the Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 13:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842369
    VIRIN: 210531-A-RR275-983
    Filename: DOD_108959062
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Guardian Response 22 Night B-Roll CBRN, by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Gaurdian Response #526 Engineer Construction Company #Muscatatuck #CBRN #

