Guardian Response 22 Night B-Roll CBRN

The 92nd Engineering Battalion out of Fort Stewart, Ga., conducts search and rescue operations here on Muscatatuck Urban Training Center May 7, 2022. The 526th Engineer Construction Company is participating in Guardian Response 22 an annual homeland response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of the units assigned to the Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)