Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Specialists from the 63rd Chemical Company, conducted search and rescue operations, followed by decontamination training here on Muscatatuck Urban Training Center May 7, 2022. The 63rd Chemical Co. is participating in Guardian Response 22 an annual homeland response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of the units assigned to the Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Wilson)
|05.07.2022
|05.08.2022 10:32
|B-Roll
|842366
|220507-A-BK498-0001
|DOD_108959000
|00:15:04
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|4
|4
This work, Guardian Response 22 B-Roll CBRN, by SGT Vincent Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
