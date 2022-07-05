TRADEWINDS 22 Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Representatives from the United States and 22 partner nations take part in the opening ceremony for the 37th iteration of the TRADEWINDS exercise May 7 at the British Army Training Support Unit Belize. TRADEWINDS 2022, a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, Caribbean-focused effort, is a multi- dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. (US Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)