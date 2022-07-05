Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADEWINDS 22 Opening Ceremony

    BELIZE

    05.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    Representatives from the United States and 22 partner nations take part in the opening ceremony for the 37th iteration of the TRADEWINDS exercise May 7 at the British Army Training Support Unit Belize. TRADEWINDS 2022, a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, Caribbean-focused effort, is a multi- dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. (US Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 19:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842323
    VIRIN: 050722-Z-DH163-1001
    Filename: DOD_108958601
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: BZ

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADEWINDS 22 Opening Ceremony, by SFC Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    multi-national exercise
    USSOUTHCOM
    TRADEWINDS
    #TRADEWINDS22
    TW22

