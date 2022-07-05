TRADEWINDS 22 Opening Ceremony

Representatives from the United States and 22 partner nations take part in the opening ceremony for the 37th iteration of the TRADEWINDS exercise May 7 at the British Army Training Support Unit Belize. TRADEWINDS 2022, a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, Caribbean-focused effort, is a multi- dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. (US Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 19:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842323
|VIRIN:
|050722-Z-DH163-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108958601
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|BZ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
