Happy Mother’s Day from all of us aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C..
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr. and Pfc. Ramon Cardoza)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 19:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842322
|VIRIN:
|220506-M-FX088-281
|Filename:
|DOD_108958577
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mother's Day, by Cpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
