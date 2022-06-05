Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mother's Day

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Happy Mother’s Day from all of us aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C..

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr. and Pfc. Ramon Cardoza)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 19:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842322
    VIRIN: 220506-M-FX088-281
    Filename: DOD_108958577
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Mother's Day, by Cpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCRD Parris Island
    parris island
    Drill Instructor
    Mother's Day

