    Luba's Story

    VACAVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Nicholas Pilch and Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Luba is the mother of a DGMC Airman who with help from her daughter and many others was able to evacuate Ukraine and make the journey to California.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 13:01
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 842310
    VIRIN: 220425-F-UO290-361
    Filename: DOD_108958382
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: VACAVILLE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Luba's Story, by Nicholas Pilch and TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis
    Ukraine
    AMC
    DGMC
    TAFB

