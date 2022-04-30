U.S. Marines with 2d Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a simulated force-on-force training event during warfighter week on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Warfighter week is a week-long training event to ensure familiarity with ground operations and technical proficiency, providing liaison assets to foreign countries across all domains. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Joshua Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 17:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842309
|VIRIN:
|220430-M-EL775-196
|Filename:
|DOD_108958349
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
