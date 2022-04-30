Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighter Week

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Davis 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 2d Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a simulated force-on-force training event during warfighter week on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Warfighter week is a week-long training event to ensure familiarity with ground operations and technical proficiency, providing liaison assets to foreign countries across all domains. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Joshua Davis)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 17:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842309
    VIRIN: 220430-M-EL775-196
    Filename: DOD_108958349
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Warfighter Week, by Sgt Joshua Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2d ANGLICO

