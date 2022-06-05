Spartan Bradley crew wins 2022 Sullivan Cup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842285" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spartan Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle crew, and 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, an M1A3 SEPv2 Abrams tank crew, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division compete in the Sullivan Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2-6, 2022. The Bradley crew from 3rd Bn., 67th AR finished first place in the competition. The Sullivan Cup serves to recognize excellence throughout the force and across the Armor Branch and allow schools to certify and adjust programs of instruction while assessing their ability to meet the demands of the field to build mastery of the profession. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)