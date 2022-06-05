Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Bradley crew wins 2022 Sullivan Cup

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spartan Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle crew, and 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, an M1A3 SEPv2 Abrams tank crew, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division compete in the Sullivan Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2-6, 2022. The Bradley crew from 3rd Bn., 67th AR finished first place in the competition. The Sullivan Cup serves to recognize excellence throughout the force and across the Armor Branch and allow schools to certify and adjust programs of instruction while assessing their ability to meet the demands of the field to build mastery of the profession. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 13:28
    Category: Package
    VIRIN: 220506-A-ET609-1001
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    This work, Spartan Bradley crew wins 2022 Sullivan Cup, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Forscom
    3ID
    Sullivan Cup
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID

