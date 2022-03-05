Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunnery Exercise Montana Mayhem

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by Capt. James Kim 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    364th ESC’s, 889th Quartermaster Company Non-Commissioned Officers, Staff Sgt. Daniel Daly and Staff Sgt. Ashley Skeen along with 84th Training Division, Staff Sgt. Daryll Slimmer discussed the planning and execution process of gunnery exercise Montana Mayhem.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 21:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842283
    VIRIN: 220503-A-HC395-676
    Filename: DOD_108958011
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunnery Exercise Montana Mayhem, by CPT James Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usarmyreserve
    364thesc
    79thtsc

