NEWPORT NEWS, VA (May 6, 2022) – Prime cuts featuring the change of command ceremony, where Captain Todd R. Marzano, first commanding officer of the aircraft carrier, Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), is relieved by Captain Colin P. Day on the ships fo’c’sle May 6. The second ship in the Ford-class, John F. Kennedy is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division, Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 21:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842282
|VIRIN:
|220506-N-NU634-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108957999
|Length:
|00:06:26
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PCU John F. Kennedy COC Prime Cuts, by PO2 Darien Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT