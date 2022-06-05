Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCU John F. Kennedy COC Prime Cuts

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darien Kenney 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA (May 6, 2022) – Prime cuts featuring the change of command ceremony, where Captain Todd R. Marzano, first commanding officer of the aircraft carrier, Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), is relieved by Captain Colin P. Day on the ships fo’c’sle May 6. The second ship in the Ford-class, John F. Kennedy is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division, Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 21:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842282
    VIRIN: 220506-N-NU634-001
    Filename: DOD_108957999
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Hometown: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    #ServeWithCourage #CVN79 #ChangeofCommand

