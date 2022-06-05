PCU John F. Kennedy COC Prime Cuts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NEWPORT NEWS, VA (May 6, 2022) – Prime cuts featuring the change of command ceremony, where Captain Todd R. Marzano, first commanding officer of the aircraft carrier, Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), is relieved by Captain Colin P. Day on the ships fo’c’sle May 6. The second ship in the Ford-class, John F. Kennedy is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division, Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)