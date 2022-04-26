8th Comm Mount FX

U.S. Marines with 8th Communication Battalion (8th Comm), II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a simulated force-on-force training in an urban terrain town at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 26, 2022. Military operations in urban terrain (MOUT) simulations reinforce preparation in military personnel to respond and recover from urban based conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda)
