Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Comm Mount FX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 8th Communication Battalion (8th Comm), II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a simulated force-on-force training in an urban terrain town at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 26, 2022. Military operations in urban terrain (MOUT) simulations reinforce preparation in military personnel to respond and recover from urban based conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 18:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842278
    VIRIN: 220426-M-AK118-1001
    Filename: DOD_108957808
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Comm Mount FX, by Member: 1740070, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    II MEF
    Marines
    8th Comm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT