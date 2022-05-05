220505-N-KN989-1001 (May 5, 2022) Sailors assigned to Commander Navy Region Hawaii stationed on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam give Mother's Day shoutouts. Commander Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 17:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|842274
|VIRIN:
|220505-N-KN989-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108957740
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mother's Day Shoutouts, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
