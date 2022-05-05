Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mother's Day Shoutouts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220505-N-KN989-1001 (May 5, 2022) Sailors assigned to Commander Navy Region Hawaii stationed on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam give Mother's Day shoutouts. Commander Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 17:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 842274
    VIRIN: 220505-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_108957740
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mother's Day Shoutouts, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    Mother’s Day
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT