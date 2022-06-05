Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    419th FW Validates ACE Concepts at Exercise Sentry Savannah

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Pham 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Reservists from the 419th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base participate in Sentry Savannah, the Air National Guard’s largest 4th and 5th generation fighter aircraft exercise which began May 2, 2020. The exercise is held annually at the Air Dominance Center which is one of only four Combat Readiness Training Centers in the United States. This is the first year the 419th FW has participated in the event, which it will use to validate its deployment model known as Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Anthony Pham)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 15:11
    Location: GA, US

    Total Force
    F-35
    419th FW
    SentrySav22
    AirDominanceCenter

