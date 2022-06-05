419th FW Validates ACE Concepts at Exercise Sentry Savannah

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Reservists from the 419th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base participate in Sentry Savannah, the Air National Guard’s largest 4th and 5th generation fighter aircraft exercise which began May 2, 2020. The exercise is held annually at the Air Dominance Center which is one of only four Combat Readiness Training Centers in the United States. This is the first year the 419th FW has participated in the event, which it will use to validate its deployment model known as Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Anthony Pham)