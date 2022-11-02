Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patches of PACAF 14/16: 354th Fighter Wing (Eielson)

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    In part 14 of this series, 354th Fighter Wing Commander, Colonel David J. Berkland, introduces the patch of the 354th Fighter Wing.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 14:57
    Category: Series
    This work, Patches of PACAF 14/16: 354th Fighter Wing (Eielson), by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage
    PACAF
    Patches
    Eielson
    354th Fighter Wing
    David Berkland

