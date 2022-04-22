Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Over 37 In Under 10

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Over 37 in under 10: Mentorship with Mr. Muzzelo

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 14:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 842228
    VIRIN: 210324-A-EZ484-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108957180
    Length: 00:08:57
    Location: MD, US
    Hometown: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Over 37 In Under 10, by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    ARMY
    CECOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT